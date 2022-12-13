NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.82.

NYSE NEX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 623,923 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 930,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 506,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

