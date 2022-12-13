NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $203.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. NICE has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $312.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.42 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.49 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 14.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NICE by 12.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in NICE by 114.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 34.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

