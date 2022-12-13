NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.68.

NIKE Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

