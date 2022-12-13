Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. 472,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,731,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,309.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,309.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,479,176 shares of company stock worth $7,953,107. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Nikola Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 6.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

