NKN Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. NKN has a market capitalization of $48.37 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NKN has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

