North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.09. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.47%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

