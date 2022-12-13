North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NRT traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.09. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $20.72.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.47%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
