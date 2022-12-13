Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NECB. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 215.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 70,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

NECB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,250. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

