Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Northern Star Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

NESRF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 2,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.