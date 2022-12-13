Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Northern Star Resources Stock Down 3.3 %
NESRF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 2,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.65.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Star Resources (NESRF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.