Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $312.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.41. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

