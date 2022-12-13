Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 280,000 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,136,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,648,008.50.

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 120,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$948,000.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:ORA traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,624. Aura Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$558.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Aura Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 102.08%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

