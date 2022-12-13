NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 19.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,734,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,103 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 188.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,362,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.