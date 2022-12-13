Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.89. 491,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,313,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

