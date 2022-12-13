Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. The company traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $132.71, with a volume of 6181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.81.

NVO has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $300.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

