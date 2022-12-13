NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 818,289 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 298,701 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,147,000 after acquiring an additional 113,422 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,383,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,413,000 after purchasing an additional 74,691 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

