Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.02. Nutex Health shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 5,752 shares trading hands.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

