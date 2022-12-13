Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

JHAA stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

