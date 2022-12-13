Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
