Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

