Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NXJ opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

