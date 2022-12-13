Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NNY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 85,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,796. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.