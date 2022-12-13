Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE NQP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,235. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
