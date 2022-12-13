Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NQP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,235. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.