Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPS opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 118,975 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 493,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 325,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.