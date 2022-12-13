Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE JPS opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.77.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
