Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JRS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $249,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 19.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

