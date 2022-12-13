Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JRS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.