NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

NVA traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.46. 382,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,732. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$14.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.63.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.63, for a total transaction of C$159,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,275,312 shares in the company, valued at C$34,816,566.56. In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$466,687.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,015,170. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.63, for a total value of C$159,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,275,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,816,566.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,187 shares of company stock worth $2,154,675.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

