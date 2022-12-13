NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 58,428 shares.The stock last traded at $140.46 and had previously closed at $140.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average is $131.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 42.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

