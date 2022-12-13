O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,029 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Synopsys comprises about 3.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $334.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.