O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $484,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Cal-Maine Foods makes up about 2.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CALM opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

