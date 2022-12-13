OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Short Interest Update

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:OCAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,107. OCA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

