Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.75. 38,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,007,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 2.92.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $559.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

