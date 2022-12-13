OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Position Raised by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OGE Energy accounts for about 0.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 12,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,874. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

