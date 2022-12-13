Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 6.3 %

OKTA stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $234.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Okta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $340,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.