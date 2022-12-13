Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.
Okta Stock Up 6.3 %
OKTA stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $234.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Activity at Okta
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $340,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.