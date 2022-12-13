Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Oracle by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.