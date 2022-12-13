Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $81.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given a $81.00 price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 640,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,713. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The company has a market cap of $217.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.