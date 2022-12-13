Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

