Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30-12.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.29 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,226,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,850. The firm has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

