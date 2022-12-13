Orbler (ORBR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Billion

Orbler (ORBR) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $9.75 or 0.00054927 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $1.84 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbler has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

