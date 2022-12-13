Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.70

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 2764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 75.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.