Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $14.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. State Street Corp raised its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,329,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

