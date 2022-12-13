Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Down 96.6% in November

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLCN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.03.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCN)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.