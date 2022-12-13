Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Down 96.6% in November

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

