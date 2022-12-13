Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) vs. SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Financial Survey

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -14.30% -8.25% SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 0.94 -$91.15 million N/A N/A SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 9.59, meaning that its stock price is 859% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pagaya Technologies and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 929.41%. SHF has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 386.11%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than SHF.

Summary

SHF beats Pagaya Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

