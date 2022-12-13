PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $611.08 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $611.08 million and $31.82 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00022439 BTC on major exchanges.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 350,940,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,392,231 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

