Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Paramount Global Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
