Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

