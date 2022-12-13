Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Park Aerospace has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PKE traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 59,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,818. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.28 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.