Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.25. 40,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.20 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

