Park National Corp OH Buys 881 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.75 on Tuesday, hitting $405.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,387. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

