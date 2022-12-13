Park National Corp OH Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,879,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

