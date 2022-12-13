Park National Corp OH Has $9.93 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

NYSE:EL traded up $4.57 on Tuesday, reaching $249.01. 47,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.03 and its 200-day moving average is $241.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.