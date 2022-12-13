Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,795. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

