Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $17.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,578.50. 4,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,508.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,492.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

