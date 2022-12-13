Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $41,200.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

PKBK stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,075. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $250.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 176.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.