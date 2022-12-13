Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$39.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. In other Parkland news, Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,453.39. Also, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $376,827.

TSE PKI opened at C$30.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

